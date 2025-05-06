The investment company ICU predicts a relatively stable hryvnia, growth in foreign aid, and external imbalances for the next two years. For most Ukrainians, this sounds abstract.

But now there are "personal financial advisors" who can not only translate the macroeconomic forecast into "human" language, but also advise what a typical Ukrainian family of two working parents and one school-age child should do.

Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT advise Ukrainians to manage their finances vigilantly and proactively. Careful planning, cost optimization, and the creation of a financial cushion will help maintain stability and possibly improve well-being in times of uncertainty. The results of the analysis of the three neural networks were collected and summarized by LIGA.net.

Wages and inflation

The GDP growth forecast for 2025 is only 3%, indicating a slow economic recovery. Unemployment will decline to 12% (from 15% in 2024), so the risk of job loss for two working parents will decrease.

However, wage growth will be limited due to weak labor demand. Inflation will peak at 15% in the 2nd quarter of 2025, but will slow to 7-8% by the end of the year. Prices for food, utilities, and transportation will increase the most (due to inflation and hryvnia devaluation). Childcare costs, including food and school supplies, will also increase

What to do:

Maintain a family budget, reduce unnecessary expenses

Fix prices for services (Internet, communication) through long-term contracts.

Buy in bulk or through a joint purchasing mechanism with other families to save money.

Hryvnia exchange rate and currency risks

The hryvnia will remain stable in 2025, but by the end of the year the exchange rate will rise from 41.6 UAH/$ in May to 43.5 UAH/$. In 2026, it is expected to weaken to 48 UAH/$. This will increase prices for imported goods: electronics, clothing, food, and fuel. For families that spend a significant part of their budget on imports, this will mean an additional financial burden.

What to do: