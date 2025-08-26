Malaysia launches the first bank based on artificial intelligence – Ryt Bank

Ryt Bank, which works with clients through an AI assistant, has appeared in Malaysia

Photo: Ryt Bank / Google Play

Malaysia has launched the country's first bank operating on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies – Ryt Bank. About writes aI News, an industry publication.

The project was implemented by YTL Group in cooperation with Sea Limited. The bank's app is available in Malay and English, and will be supported in Chinese from September.

A key feature of the bank is the Ryt AI digital assistant, which can perform financial transactions, track expenses, and advise users in a simple text chat.

The bank provides standard services, including account opening, payment options, withdrawals, lending, etc. The security of customer deposits is ensured by biometric authentication and multi-level encryption.

Ryt Bank is licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia and aims to make financial services more accessible and technologically advanced.