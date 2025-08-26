Malaysia launches the first bank based on artificial intelligence – Ryt Bank
Malaysia has launched the country's first bank operating on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies – Ryt Bank. About writes aI News, an industry publication.
The project was implemented by YTL Group in cooperation with Sea Limited. The bank's app is available in Malay and English, and will be supported in Chinese from September.
A key feature of the bank is the Ryt AI digital assistant, which can perform financial transactions, track expenses, and advise users in a simple text chat.
The bank provides standard services, including account opening, payment options, withdrawals, lending, etc. The security of customer deposits is ensured by biometric authentication and multi-level encryption.
Ryt Bank is licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia and aims to make financial services more accessible and technologically advanced.
- On August 25, it was reported that Malaysia introduced its first AI chip MARS1000. According to the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association, this component can power a variety of devices, from cars to robots, without being connected to cloud servers.
