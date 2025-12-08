Ukraine to double student scholarships in 2026, Finance Ministry announces

Starting in September, the regular scholarship will increase to UAH 4,000, and the increased scholarship will increase to UAH 5,820

Photo: Depositphotos

Beginning September 1, 2026, scholarship payments for university students in Ukraine will increase for the first time in four years.

Currently, since 2022, the standard academic scholarship is UAH 2,000, while the increased scholarship is UAH 2,910. After the adjustment, these amounts will rise to UAH 4,000 and UAH 5,820, respectively.

All other scholarships will also be doubled:

→ Presidential Scholarship of Ukraine — from UAH 10,000 to UAH 20,000 per month

→ Verkhovna Rada Scholarship — from UAH 4,400 to UAH 8,800

→ Cabinet of Ministers Scholarship — from UAH 4,000 to UAH 8,000

→ Industry-specific scholarship — from UAH 2,550 to UAH 5,100

→ Enhanced industry scholarship — from UAH 3,710 to UAH 7,420

Vocational students will also see an increase:

→ Standard scholarship — from UAH 1,510 to UAH 3,020

→ Increased scholarship — from UAH 2,197 to UAH 4,394

→ Presidential Scholarship — from UAH 7,600 to UAH 15,200

→ Verkhovna Rada Scholarship — from UAH 3,320 to UAH 6,640

→ Industry-specific scholarship — from UAH 1,930 to UAH 3,860

→ Enhanced industry scholarship — from UAH 2,809 to UAH 5,618

Ukraine’s 2026 state budget allocates UAH 6.6 billion for academic and merit-based scholarships — UAH 1.2 billion more than in 2025.