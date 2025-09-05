Poland plans monthly ZUS checks for Ukrainians applying for 800+ benefits

The Polish government has developed changes to the program that led President Nawrocki to veto the law on support for Ukrainian citizens

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukrainians and other foreign nationals applying for benefits under Poland’s "800+" child benefit program will be subject to monthly checks by the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) to verify their activity in the labor market. According to PAP, this was announced on Friday by Maciej Duszczyk, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, while presenting the government’s draft legislation.

"All the key issues have already been resolved. Only technical details remain to be clarified and incorporated into the text before it is submitted to the Council of Ministers," he said.

According to Duszczyk, the draft law is comprehensive and aims to encourage foreigners to work in Poland.

The proposal extends until March 4, 2026 the period during which the stay of Ukrainian citizens who arrived because of the war will be considered legal, guaranteeing them access to the labor market. At the same time, it introduces mechanisms to tighten oversight of the benefits system and repeals certain emergency measures adopted earlier.

Under the draft, foreigners from third countries will be entitled to child benefits only if they are employed and, as before, if their children are enrolled in Polish schools.

"A new rule has been introduced under which ZUS will verify eligibility for payments on a monthly basis. It will automatically determine whether a foreigner was employed in the previous month. If so, the allowance will be paid," the Deputy Minister explained.

If it turns out that the foreigner is not working, the right to benefits will be revoked.

Duszczyk noted that the government committee also discussed which groups should be considered "active in the labor market." "Among other things, we examined the situation of parents caring for children with disabilities. We decided that if a child has an official disability certificate in Poland, the benefit will be maintained," he added.