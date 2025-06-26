Infographics
How much do CEOs of state-owned companies earn: comparison of salaries in Ukraine and Europe
Anastasia Ishchenko
Correspondent, "Finance" section of LIGA.net
Nazariy Prysiazhniuk
Data journalist
The amount of compensation for top managers of state-owned companies differs significantly in Ukraine and European countries, even in areas with a similar scale of activity. Ukrposhta, Naftogaz and Ukrnafta – on the one hand, Deutsche Post, Orlen and MOL Group – on the other. A comparison of their annual salaries shows a gap of millions of euros.
How much do Ukrainian and European CEOs earn – in the material of LIGA.net
The information is based on open sources, declarations and annual reports of companies. All amounts are before taxes.
