The amount of compensation for top managers of state-owned companies differs significantly in Ukraine and European countries, even in areas with a similar scale of activity. Ukrposhta, Naftogaz and Ukrnafta – on the one hand, Deutsche Post, Orlen and MOL Group – on the other. A comparison of their annual salaries shows a gap of millions of euros.

How much do Ukrainian and European CEOs earn – in the material of LIGA.net

The information is based on open sources, declarations and annual reports of companies. All amounts are before taxes.