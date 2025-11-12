EU launches EU4Reconstruction project in Ukraine with a budget of 37 million euros: what it is
The European Union, together with Denmark, Germany, France and Lithuania, has announced the launch of the EU4Reconstruction initiative worth €37 million. This was reported by Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.
EU4Reconstruction is an initiative of the EU's strategic platform Team Europe with a budget of €37 million, implemented from July 10, 2025 to June 30, 2028.
The project will provide coordinated funding, technical assistance and digital tools for Ukraine's reconstruction, while ensuring transparency, accountability and compliance of public investments with EU standards from the outset.
"Restoring Ukraine is not only about rebuilding what has been destroyed, it is about transforming our systems and institutions. Together with our European partners, we are creating the basis for modern recovery management, which accelerates our movement towards the EU," emphasized Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine .
The program will focus on working directly with communities, where local authorities will learn how to prepare quality projects, submit them for funding, and monitor their implementation.
EU4Reconstruction will cover several strategic objectives:
- .
the program will strengthen the recovery management system and regulatory framework in line with European standards;
- will help local communities plan and implement projects;
- will support the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development in implementing large public investments;
- will expand the participation of citizens, NGOs and media in monitoring the recovery process
Each partner country will bring its own unique experience to the program.
"Ukraine can become a driver of change. A model that even European countries will look up to in their transformations," said Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure, .
- on June 19, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on public-private partnership. According to Yulia Svyrydenko, who was Minister of Economy at the time of the law's adoption, the changes to the legislation will help Ukraine attract up to $1 billion in investments in the coming years.
- On November 6, it was reported that 100 million euros from the European Investment Bank will be used to repair schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and housing and communal facilities.
