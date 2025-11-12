EU launches EU4Reconstruction project in Ukraine with a budget of 37 million euros: what it is

The European Union, together with four other countries, is launching a large-scale program to support Ukrainian communities in the process of recovery from the war

Photo: Ministry of Development

The European Union, together with Denmark, Germany, France and Lithuania, has announced the launch of the EU4Reconstruction initiative worth €37 million. This was reported by Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

EU4Reconstruction is an initiative of the EU's strategic platform Team Europe with a budget of €37 million, implemented from July 10, 2025 to June 30, 2028.

The project will provide coordinated funding, technical assistance and digital tools for Ukraine's reconstruction, while ensuring transparency, accountability and compliance of public investments with EU standards from the outset.

"Restoring Ukraine is not only about rebuilding what has been destroyed, it is about transforming our systems and institutions. Together with our European partners, we are creating the basis for modern recovery management, which accelerates our movement towards the EU," emphasized Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine .

The program will focus on working directly with communities, where local authorities will learn how to prepare quality projects, submit them for funding, and monitor their implementation.

EU4Reconstruction will cover several strategic objectives:

.

the program will strengthen the recovery management system and regulatory framework in line with European standards;