Farmers will be paid UAH 127 million in compensation for Ukrainian machinery

The state will pay farmers a quarter of the cost of purchased Ukrainian-made equipment

Photo: Depositphotos

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture has approved the payment of UAH 126.9 million in compensation to agricultural producers who purchased 861 units of Ukrainian-made agricultural machinery and equipment in September. This was reported by as reported by of the Ministry of Economy.

In September 2025, farmers filed 541 applications for reimbursement of part of the cost of equipment worth more than UAH 609 million including VAT. The program provides for compensation of 25% of the price of purchased equipment.

The equipment purchased by Ukrainian farmers includes seeders, reapers, tillage equipment, farm equipment, truck scales and other equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"Within the current stage of the program (since December 2024), Ukrainian machine builders have already sold machinery and equipment worth almost UAH 5 billion. This includes more than 7,000 units of new agricultural machinery and equipment that are already in operation on farms and processing plants across the country. Since December, more than UAH 1 billion has been paid to buyers as compensation," said Deputy Minister of Economy Andriy Teliupa.

According to him, the state plans to continue systematic support of machine builders and farmers through this program.

To take advantage of the program in 2025, agricultural producers must apply by December 5. Only farmers registered in the State Agrarian Register are eligible for compensation.