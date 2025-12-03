Former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini accused of fraud and corruption

Federica Mogherini and two other high-ranking officials were detained in a case involving the misuse of funds for the training of junior diplomats

To the former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and two other individuals were formally charged with fraud and corruption in public procurement, conflict of interest, and breach of professional secrecy, reported by European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Three people were arrested on Tuesday, December 2, as part of an investigation into fraud involving EU funds. They have since been released pending investigation, as the prosecution does not consider the suspects to be flight risks.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office announced that the other two suspects are a senior official at the College of Europe in Bruges and a high-ranking official at the European Commission. Three sources Reuters reported that one of those detained was a senior EU diplomat, Stefano Sannino.

"All individuals are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven by the competent Belgian courts," the European Public Prosecutor's Office stressed.

They were detained after searches were conducted at the EU diplomatic service building in Brussels, at the College of Europe in Bruges – a prestigious educational institution where many future EU officials are educated – and at the suspects' residences.

According to the European Public Prosecutor's Office, the investigation concerns "suspicions of fraud related to the training of junior diplomats, funded by the EU."