Hetmantsev calls meeting with IMF the most difficult in history

Head of the Verkhovna Rada's Financial Committee warns of a decline in partners' trust due to corruption scandals

Photo: Danylo Hetmantsev / Telegram

The head of the parliamentary committee met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund mission, which he called the most difficult in the entire period of cooperation. According to him, it turned out to be more difficult even than the negotiations in 2022, when Ukraine had just faced a full-scale invasion., This was reported on November 17 by in Telegram Danylo Hetmantsev .

He noted that our problem is the loss of trust of our partners due to the recent corruption scandals, which our partners speak about openly.

"Trust is a capital that takes years to build and can be lost in a single unworthy moment," Hetmantsev wrote in his post.

The parliamentarian emphasized that there is now a chance to restore the trust of international partners by taking quick and decisive action. To do this, it is necessary to cleanse the power vertical of those "managers" who have proven to be ineffective in the wrong area.

"If we don't do this and lose the chance, we may lose the country," warned the head of the Financial Committee.

He added that in order to get support, we will have to carry out real but necessary reforms and make very difficult decisions.