"The market situation is under control". NBU comments on the weakening of the hryvnia

The National Bank records a 1.5% depreciation in October, but the hryvnia has strengthened by 0.65% since the beginning of the year

Photo: Depositphotos

Since the beginning of 2025, the national currency has strengthened by 0.65% overall, and the situation on the foreign exchange market remains under control, Deputy Governor Yuriy Geletiy said at a briefing on Thursday .

"Now, under the influence of the seasonal factor, there is a slight devaluation, which since the beginning of this month is 1.5%, but since the beginning of the year the hryvnia revolution is 0.65%... The situation on the market is under control", – said Heletiy.

According to him, the exchange rate remained under control throughout the year. After a short-term weakening of the hryvnia in early 2025, the supply of foreign currency in the market gradually increased, which ensured a stable lateral movement of the exchange rate without sharp fluctuations.

Heletiy emphasized that the NBU will continue to adhere to the policy of managed exchange rate flexibility. This strategy, he said, contributes to the achievement of the regulator's key goal of reducing annual inflation to the target level of 5%.

NBU First Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk explained that the current hryvnia fluctuations are in line with global currency trends. "The weakening of the US dollar against the euro affects the dynamics of the hryvnia, and this interaction is natural for the market," he said .

Mr. Nikolaychuk also drew attention to structural changes in Ukraine's foreign trade. An increasing share of foreign trade payments is made in euros, which affects the structure of supply and demand in the domestic currency market.