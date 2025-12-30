Ukraine received $52 billion in foreign aid over the year: Ministry of Finance names main donors

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine attracted $52.4 billion in external financing in 2025, which is about 25% more than in 2024 or 2023. About reported Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, international partners have provided nearly $168 billion in budget support to Ukraine.

The main source of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 was the Group of Seven (G7) mechanism using proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Thanks to it, Ukraine received $37.9 billion.

Another $12.1 billion came from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility, of which $668 million were grants and the rest were loans.

The IMF disbursed $912 million after successfully passing two reviews of the Extended Fund Facility program. The World Bank allocated $733 million for projects in health, education, and private sector support.

Japan has allocated $453 million through three World Bank projects: $190 million for Road Network Resilience (DRIVE), $183 million for Public Investment Management System (SURGE), and $80 million for Private Sector Development (RISE).

The Council of Europe Development Bank provided $232 million for payments to internally displaced persons.

International support has allowed Ukraine to fully cover social and humanitarian expenditures: pension payments, salaries of education and healthcare workers, social protection and humanitarian programs.

All of Ukraine's domestic financial resources were directed to the security and defense sector.