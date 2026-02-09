In 2025, the net profit of the banking system of Ukraine amounted to UAH 126.7 billion, which is 39.4% more than in 2024. This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine.

At the same time, banks' pre-tax profit in 2025 reached UAH 211.5 billion, which is only 13.2% higher than last year's figure. It is worth noting the change in taxation. While in 2024 the tax rate for banks was 50%, in 2025 it is 25%.

Which banks earned the most?

The top three most profitable banks in 2025 remained unchanged. In terms of net profit, the first place was taken by PrivatBank with a figure of UAH 29 billion, followed by – Oschadbank – UAH 16.6 billion and Raiffeisen Bank – UAH 10.7 billion.

At the same time, there have been changes in the top five compared to 2024. Universal Bank (monobank) it immediately rose to fourth position, overtaking OTP Bank, and by the end of 2025, it had a net profit of UAH 10.3 billion.

For comparison, back in 2024, the bank ranked only eighth in this indicator. Instead, OTP Bank, which is a subsidiary of the Hungarian group, dropped to eighth position.

The top five was rounded out by the state-owned Ukreximbank with a net profit of UAH 8.5 billion. For comparison, last year the bank ranked 11th, and by the end of 2025, it rose to the top 5, replacing the French Credit Agricole Bank.

Such a sharp jump in indicators can be explained, in particular, by a significant reduction in the tax burden for banks. In 2025, Ukreximbank paid about UAH 200 million in taxes compared to UAH 3.1 billion in 2024.

The top ten banks by net profit in 2025 also included PUMB with a result of UAH 8 billion. In seventh place was Ukrsibbankwhich earned UAH 5.8 billion. Next in the ranking are OTP Bank with a profit of UAH 5.4 billion, Credit Agricole Bank with UAH 5.1 billion, and Ukrgasbank with UAH 4.8 billion.

In 2025, state-owned banks generated the most profit, exceeding UAH 62.5 billion. They were followed by banks with foreign capital, with a result of UAH 32.9 billion, and banks with private capital, with UAH 28.1 billion.





Who spent the most

Along with profits, the expenses of financial institutions also increased. In total, Ukrainian banks spent UAH 167.9 billion, which is 12.5% more than in 2024.

The top position in this indicator was also taken by PrivatBank, whose expenses reached UAH 34.6 billion, in Oschadbank – UAH 21.3 billion, in Universal Bank – UAH 13.4 billion.

PUMB with UAH 11.8 billion and Raiffeisen with UAH 9.2 billion round out the top five.

In total, in 2025, banks allocated UAH 163.6 billion to administrative and other operating expenses. The largest item was labor costs. Compared to 2024, they increased by 20% and amounted to UAH 60.3 billion.

Accruals to the wage fund amounted to UAH 12 billion, with another UAH 5.1 billion allocated to other personnel expenses.

Banks allocated UAH 2.2 billion to marketing and advertising, while in 2024 these expenses amounted to UAH 1.8 billion.

Who became unprofitable

2025 was the last year for Bank Portal the financial institution ceased its banking activities by decision of its sole shareholder. It was a small bank with UAH 263.2 million in assets, which accounted for 0.008% of the assets of the entire banking system. The shareholder is businessman Ihor Kolosnytsyn.

Another bank – RVS Bank in 2025, it was declared insolvent. It was subsequently acquired by the Estonian fintech group Iute Group AS, which is currently working on restructuring the assets and creating a transitional Iute Bank.

Compared to 2024, the number of unprofitable banks decreased from nine to six. They were able to exit the "red zone" Pravex Bank, Unex Bank, Oxi Bank, Grant Bank, and Industrial Bank. At the same time, in 2025, other market participants were added to the list of unprofitable ones.

PIN Bank suffered the largest losses for the year, amounting to UAH 63.1 million. Krystal Bank took second place with UAH 32.7 million. Next are Bank Ukrainskyi Kapital with UAH 17.6 million and the nationalized Motor-Bank with UAH 16.3 million.

The loss of Trust-Capital Bank amounted to UAH 7.5 million. The transitional Yute Bank, which is currently covering the losses of RVS Bank, and Alliance Bank, with a result of -UAH 2.9 million, also remain unprofitable.