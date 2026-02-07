U.S. to Begin Paying UN Debt Worth Several Billion Dollars

The United States insists on the need to reform the UN, reducing duplication of functions

Photo: EPA / SARAH YENESEL

The United States plans to make an initial payment toward settling its debt to the United Nations within the next few weeks, Reuters reported, citing U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz.

"You will definitely see the first tranche very soon. It will be a substantial advance payment toward our annual contributions. I don’t believe the final amount has been determined yet, but it will happen within a few weeks," the ambassador said.

According to UN officials, as of early February the United States accounted for more than 95% of the UN’s unpaid regular budget, amounting to $2.19 billion. In addition, Washington owes $2.4 billion for current and past peacekeeping missions, as well as $43.6 million to fund UN tribunals.

The UN says the United States did not pay its regular budget contribution for 2025, leaving an outstanding balance of $827 million, and also owes $767 million for 2026.

On February 3, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a spending bill that allocates $3.1 billion to cover U.S. contributions to the UN and other international organizations.

Asked whether the funds would be used to pay last year’s dues, 2026 contributions, or both, Waltz said: "In general, to cover the arrears, but also in recognition of some of the reforms we have already seen."

At the same time, he stressed the need for reforms within the organization, particularly to reduce overlapping functions.

"The UN bureaucracy has grown too large and needs to become far more efficient and effective," he said.

Waltz also attributed the U.S. arrears for peacekeeping operations to a "legal gap" between the amounts assessed by the UN and the funding limits allowed under U.S. law.