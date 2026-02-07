U.S. to Begin Paying UN Debt Worth Several Billion Dollars
The United States plans to make an initial payment toward settling its debt to the United Nations within the next few weeks, Reuters reported, citing U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz.
"You will definitely see the first tranche very soon. It will be a substantial advance payment toward our annual contributions. I don’t believe the final amount has been determined yet, but it will happen within a few weeks," the ambassador said.
According to UN officials, as of early February the United States accounted for more than 95% of the UN’s unpaid regular budget, amounting to $2.19 billion. In addition, Washington owes $2.4 billion for current and past peacekeeping missions, as well as $43.6 million to fund UN tribunals.
The UN says the United States did not pay its regular budget contribution for 2025, leaving an outstanding balance of $827 million, and also owes $767 million for 2026.
On February 3, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a spending bill that allocates $3.1 billion to cover U.S. contributions to the UN and other international organizations.
Asked whether the funds would be used to pay last year’s dues, 2026 contributions, or both, Waltz said: "In general, to cover the arrears, but also in recognition of some of the reforms we have already seen."
At the same time, he stressed the need for reforms within the organization, particularly to reduce overlapping functions.
"The UN bureaucracy has grown too large and needs to become far more efficient and effective," he said.
Waltz also attributed the U.S. arrears for peacekeeping operations to a "legal gap" between the amounts assessed by the UN and the funding limits allowed under U.S. law.
- In October 2025, Reuters reported that The UN will reduce by a quarter peacekeeping contingent in nine operations around the world due to lack of funds.
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that the organization is under threat "inevitable financial collapse".
- Trump stated that he doesn't know about the US falling behind on its UN commitments, but he is confident that he can "solve the problem very easily" and make other countries pay – if only the UN would ask.
- The head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said that the agency is in "survival mode" due to a lack of funding, and requested $400 million.
