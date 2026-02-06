Ukraine's international reserves reach $57.7 Billion: historic high

Ukraine's foreign exchange reserves have been growing for six months in a row, although the pace slowed significantly in January

Photo: NBU press service

As of February 1, 2026, Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $57.66 billion, up 0.6% month-on-month, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

This marks a new historic high.

Reserve growth has continued for six consecutive months, although the pace slowed in January.

During the month, the government’s foreign currency accounts at the NBU received $3.12 billion from the World Bank, while only $310.7 million was spent on servicing and repaying public debt in foreign currency. An additional $171.6 million was paid to the International Monetary Fund.

In January 2026, net foreign currency sales by the NBU fell 20.7% month-on-month to $3.73 billion. Revaluation of financial instruments added another $1.45 billion to the reserve’s value.

The current level of reserves is sufficient to cover six months of imports.