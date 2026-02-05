The crypto market is experiencing its fourth month of correction. From October 10, 2025, to February 4, 2026 – bitcoin has become cheaper more than 40% – this is the deepest drop since 2022. In less than a week, investors lost almost $0.5 trillion. Since January 29, 2026, the total market capitalization has decreased by $467.6 billion.

The sharp downward movement has affected the entire digital finance market, forcing investors to talk about a new phase of instability. Some have already started withdrawing funds for fear of losing everything, while others are buying new assets. But what should we expect in the medium term?

Is this just a temporary correction or the beginning of a longer decline? Are there signs of deeper risks? And most importantly, what should retail investors who are already in positions and seeing significant losses do?