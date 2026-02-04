Ukrainian agro-industrial MHP Group Yuriy Kosiuk posted Eurobonds worth $450 million with an annual interest rate of 10.5% and maturity in 2029. This is the first Eurobond placement by Ukrainian companies since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The main purpose of issuing the bonds is to manage the debt portfolio. It was planned that the company would repay $450 million of debt with the bonds, and another $100 million with its own funds.

But on February 3, it became known that MHP will place additional bonds worth $100 million with a similar interest rate and maturity date. MHP stated that the additional placement was made "in response to significant investor interest and favorable market opportunities."

