The first Eurobond issue in a full-scale war. Why MHP's success is important for Ukrainian companies
Ukrainian agro-industrial MHP Group Yuriy Kosiuk posted Eurobonds worth $450 million with an annual interest rate of 10.5% and maturity in 2029. This is the first Eurobond placement by Ukrainian companies since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
The main purpose of issuing the bonds is to manage the debt portfolio. It was planned that the company would repay $450 million of debt with the bonds, and another $100 million with its own funds.
But on February 3, it became known that MHP will place additional bonds worth $100 million with a similar interest rate and maturity date. MHP stated that the additional placement was made "in response to significant investor interest and favorable market opportunities."
Why is this a landmark event for the Ukrainian capital market? What will it mean for Ukrainian investors? And which other companies might follow MHP in issuing Eurobonds? Read more in the article LIGA.net
