In 2025, gold and silver prices rose sharply. For with different assessments, gold increased by approximately 80%, and silver by over 160%. Reuters analysts explain such growth is accompanied by wars, instability, and fear for savings, so precious metals have once again become a symbol of a "safe haven."

The logic seems simple: if the price of metal increases, then jewelry made from it should also be a profitable purchase. Rings, bracelets, and necklaces are tangible items that can be stored, worn, or taken with you at any time.

But are you really investing when you buy jewelry? Does the rise in gold and silver prices turn a ring into a financial asset, and why does this scheme hardly work in practice?