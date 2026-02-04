Four-day shutdown ends in the US: Democrats vote with Republicans

The US House of Representatives supports a bill that extends funding for key ministries until September

Photo: Depositphotos

The partial shutdown of the US federal government, which lasted four days, ended on Tuesday after some Democrats in the House of Representatives voted with Republicans to restore its funding, writes Axios.

The House of Representatives approved the bill with 217 votes in favor and 214 against.

At the same time, 21 Republicans voted against the bill, and 21 Democrats voted in favor.

The document provides funding for the Ministries of Defense, Finance, Health, Housing, State, and Labor until September.

Funding for the Ministry of Internal Security has been extended only until February 13.

The vote caused serious disagreements among Democrats.

Some members of the party believed that the shutdown should be used as a lever to force fundamental reforms of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and the Customs and Border Guard Service.

However, the party's leadership insisted that extending the shutdown would be a bad strategy, and some lawmakers noted the need to fund agencies such as FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for their districts.

The second shutdown in the United States in the last six months began on January 31, after Congress failed to act in time to prevent a government shutdown. The deal to restore funding has already passed the Senate with a large majority of votes from both parties.