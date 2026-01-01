In 2025, there was a paradoxical situation on the Ukrainian foreign exchange market. The dollar-to-hryvnia exchange rate barely moved, while the euro rose sharply. At the beginning of the year, official The dollar exchange rate was UAH 42.09, and at the end of December, it was UAH 42.06, despite noticeable fluctuations throughout the year. At the same time, the euro increased from UAH 43.68 to UAH 49.42 during the same period, adding almost six hryvnias or 13%.

Such multidirectional dynamics have only exacerbated the question of whether the dollar will maintain its usual stability in 2026, or whether it will approach the 45 UAH mark, and how the euro, which increasingly lives by the laws of global markets, will behave.



LIGA.net have compiled the forecasts of five bankers regarding possible exchange rate scenarios and risks that could alter the usual picture of the foreign exchange market.



