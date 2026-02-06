Last week, markets went through a liquidity sell-off triggered by Kevin Warsh's nomination for the Fed chairmanship and his stance on aggressive balance sheet reduction. This initiated a large-scale deleveraging in risky assets. Crypto assets, as assets "at the end of the liquidity chain," were among the first to be sold to cover margin requirements in traditional portfolios.

Bitcoin has broken through critical technical levels near $73,000, while aggregate leverage indicators remain above historical averages — the deleveraging process is ongoing but not yet complete.

At the same time, QT risks may be overestimated: infrastructure limitations of the financial system, an almost exhausted reverse repo buffer, and the US Treasury's need to raise about $2 trillion in debt each year physically complicate an aggressive balance sheet reduction. An additional positive factor was the end of the partial US government shutdown. This is stated in the weekly review from Binance Research, which is exclusively published by LIGA.net