"We'll see where the peace talks go": Bessent doesn't rule out new sanctions against Russia

U.S. Treasury Secretary says Russia's "shadow fleet" may be subject to the next round of U.S. sanctions

Scott Bessent (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent did not rule out the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia, in particular on the so-called shadow fleet.

"We will see where the peace talks go," said he said on Thursday during a hearing at the US Senate Banking Committee.

He emphasized that the October sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil became the Trump administration's greatest achievement in sanctions policy, as he believes that these measures "brought the Russians to the table for the talks," dwarfing all previous sanctions.

"The previous administration was extremely weak on sanctions, and it was on record as saying that they did not want to increase energy sanctions because they were worried about the midterms, worried about the failed election of Vice President Harris," the minister said.

He reiterated his position on Russian aggression, calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine illegal and a violation of sovereignty, and Vladimir Putin – a war criminal.