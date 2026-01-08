For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, a foreign banking investor will enter Ukraine. This is the Estonian fintech group Iute Group AS, which is buying the insolvent RVS Bank. The company has already submitted The press service of the regulator said that the documents were submitted to the NBU. LIGA.net the application has not yet been finalized, but the name of the new financial institution is already known – Ute Bank.

"Ukraine will become an economic driver for Europe," believes Tarmo Sild, CEO and co-founder of Iute Group AS. In an exclusive comment for LIGA.net He explained why the company decided to invest in Ukraine right now, when Ukrainians will be able to start using the new bank, and what will happen to the 13,000 clients of the bankrupt RVS Bank.



