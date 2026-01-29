Ukraine raises maximum loan under 5-7-9% program to UAH 250 Million

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed businesses to raise more money for the installation of distributed generation

Photo: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has increased the maximum loan amount available under the state-backed Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, expanding support for business energy efficiency projects, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said.

Under the approved amendments, the maximum size of an investment loan eligible for state support has been raised from UAH 150 million to UAH 250 million. The move is expected to help businesses attract additional financing for the installation of distributed power generation.

The list of equipment eligible for state support has also been expanded to include cogeneration units that produce electricity and heat simultaneously.

Previously, the program covered loans for gas turbine, gas piston, and biogas power plants.

Launched in 2020, the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program aims to reduce borrowing costs for small and medium-sized enterprises by partially compensating interest rates. Depending on the business segment and the number of jobs created, the effective interest rate for borrowers can be reduced to 5%, 7%, or 9% per annum.

For businesses operating in high military-risk areas, the terms are even more favorable, with interest rates as low as 1% for the first five years. The maximum loan term for investment purposes is up to 10 years.

Since 2024, the program has focused on investment projects that create jobs and support economic recovery. It is implemented through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund in cooperation with authorized banks.