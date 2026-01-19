In 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine will noticeably tightened supervision The banking sector was also affected. Almost every second bank on the market – 26 out of 59 – was subject to penalties, and the total amount of fines reached UAH 426.2 million, which is 23% higher than in 2024.

The distribution of fines in 2025 was uneven. For calculations the top 10 violators accounted for over 81.2% of the total amount of NBU sanctions in 2025. These institutions were the main "donors" to the regulator's penalty statistics.

The leaders of the anti-rating were banks with different business models and owners, but they are united by a common problem – violations in the field of financial monitoring. LIGA.net we have compiled a list of banks that paid the most fines to the NBU in 2025 and analyzed the specific violations for which the regulator penalized the market.



The top five in penalty statistics

The absolute leader of the anti-rating by the amount of fines was Alliance Bank, who was fined 83.4 million hryvnias.

In October 2025, the bank received two fines from the NBU at once. First – UAH 67.6 million was imposed for improper organization of initial financial monitoring. The second fine of UAH 15.9 million was for improper customer due diligence, as well as for a client whose ultimate beneficial owner is a family member of a politically exposed person.

The owners of the bank are Ukrainian citizens – businessmen Oleksandr Sosis and Pavlo Shcherban.

Read also Oleksandr Sosis bought a life insurance company from Akhmetov.

The second-highest amount of fines in 2025 was MTB Bank – UAH 78.1 million. The largest fine – UAH 75 million – was imposed by the regulator for violations in the field of financial monitoring: improper customer due diligence, ignoring a risk-based approach, and weak risk management during the launch and use of new financial products and remote services.

Additionally, the bank was fined UAH 3.1 million for the untimely detection of a risky foreign exchange transaction.

