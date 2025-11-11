NBU deprives Poroshenko of voting rights in IIB bank

The National Bank has applied a measure of influence to Poroshenko in the form of a temporary ban on the use of the right to vote

Photo: European Solidarity

The National Bank of Ukraine has temporarily deprived the fifth president of Ukraine, current MP Petro Poroshenko of the right to vote in the authorized capital of the International Investment Bank. The decision was made on October 20, according to the website of the NBU.

"A measure of influence was applied in the form of a temporary ban, until the violation is eliminated, on the use of the right to vote for 58,972 ordinary registered shares, which is 64,98292% of the authorized capital of this joint-stock company, which Poroshenko Petro Oleksiyovych owns indirectly through the ownership of 100% of the shares of the public joint-stock company "Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund "Prime Asset Capital", – the statement says.

Prime Asset Capital Fund is also deprived of voting rights.

During the ban, the exercise of voting rights must be transferred to a proxy.

In early 2025, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Poroshenko for "withdrawing billions of hryvnias during the war" (this wording was used by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ).

Poroshenko believes that the decision to impose sanctions against him was politically motivated.

In April 2025, due to sanctions , the NBU recognized Poroshenko's reputation as not impeccable .