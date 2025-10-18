The lemon collection campaign in monobank caused not only record user activity, but also overloaded the banking infrastructure, a wave of memes, partner initiatives, and discussions about the limits of gamification in banking services.

At its peak, the game had 750,000 users simultaneously, and in the first night alone, from 00:00 to 06:00, over 149,000 customers were looking for lemons.

What exactly was happening inside the system during peak hours, how the team reacted to failures, what business results were achieved, and who is behind the idea that has captivated millions? Find out in this exclusive interview LIGA.net with monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky.