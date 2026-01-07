Ukraine's international reserves grew by 31% over the year. This is a record in the history of independence

Thanks to financial assistance from the West, Ukraine entered 2026 with $57.3 billion in foreign exchange reserves

Photo: Pexels

In 2025, international reserves grew by 30.8% to $57.3 billion, the highest level in the history of independent Ukraine, reported National Bank.

In December, international reserves grew by 4.6% compared to November 2025, when they the previous record was $54.75 billion.

This development was driven by inflows from international partners, which exceeded the NBU's net foreign currency sales and the country's foreign currency debt payments.

Last year, Ukraine received the most powerful global financial support during the full-scale war - 52.4 billion.

The largest financial assistance has been received:

→ from the European Union - $32.7 billion;

→ through the World Bank accounts - $13.2 billion;

→ from Canada - $3.4 billion;

→ from the IMF - $0.9 billion;

→ from the Council of Europe Development Bank - $0.2 billion.

Ukraine also received $2 billion under the ERA agreement between Ukraine and the UK.

These funds were not included in the international reserves of Ukraine due to their restricted (designated) use.

In addition, in 2025, Ukraine received more than $3.3 billion through the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds. This, together with international assistance, made it possible:

→ to compensate for the country's payments for servicing and repayment of public debt in foreign currency ($6.8 billion) and payments to the International Monetary Fund ($3.2 billion);

→ to compensate for the NBU's net interventions in foreign currency sales ($36.2 billion), which were made to offset the structural deficit in the foreign exchange market and smooth out excessive exchange rate fluctuations;

→ to increase international reserves to a historically record level, which is sufficient to continue to maintain exchange rate stability.

The NBU estimates that the current volume of international reserves will finance 5.9 months of future imports, which is sufficient to maintain the stability of Ukraine's foreign exchange market.

In 2026, Ukraine expects to receive more than $45 billion from international partners.

"This is our safety margin for uninterrupted financing of the country's defense and reconstruction needs, as well as for maintaining the stability of the foreign exchange market," the NBU Governor said Andriy Pyshnyi.