The NBU blocked the transfer of KIT Group's money through Liberty Finance exchanges

KIT Group branch in Ivano-Frankivsk (Photo: Firtka)

The National Bank of Ukraine has banned Liberty Finance LLC from providing payment services through Internet services KIT Group. About said the regulator's press service.

During the on-site supervision, the NBU found that KIT Group's websites and resources actively promoted the money transfer service, and the list of addresses where it was offered almost completely coincided with Liberty Finance's currency exchange offices. At the same time, the company did not have a NBU license to transfer funds without opening an account, which is a financial service subject to mandatory licensing.

An in-depth analysis confirmed that Liberty Finance actually carried out money transfer transactions without opening an account through KIT Group's online services using the same trademarks. According to the NBU, the owner of these trademarks was the ultimate beneficiary of Liberty Finance, Anton Tkachenko.

Based on the laws "On Financial Services and Financial Companies" and "On Payment Services" of the NBU Board:

→ recognized the services provided through KIT Group as containing features of financial payment services;

→ classified Liberty Finance FC LLC as a person who transferred funds without opening an account without a license;

→ prohibited the company and its related parties from providing such services in any form.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation, Payment Infrastructure Oversight dated October 6, 2025.