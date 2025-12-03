The Rada has agreed on a compromise regarding teachers'salaries without increasing their workload

Photo: Press service of the Servant of the People party

Teachers will receive salaries at the level of 2.5 minimum wages while maintaining an 18-hour workload – such a compromise was found in parliament after abandoning the idea of increasing the teaching load, reported Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak.

The MP explained that a plan with three consecutive steps was initially considered: changing the salary structure, increasing the teaching load, and increasing the minimum salary to 26,000 hryvnias. However, the second step caused heated discussions in the educational community.

"It is impossible to reach three minimum salaries for teachers without changing the workload. We can want a higher salary and lower allowances as much as we want, but without structural changes, the system simply will not hold up," Babak said.

According to the committee chairman, Parliament has found the best possible compromise. It provides for a new structure of salaries and allowances, maintaining the 18-hour workload, and increasing salaries to 2.5 times the minimum wage.

"This won't get us to three minimum wages in the foreseeable future, but it will provide a significant salary increase, which will be most felt by young teachers," Babak emphasized.

To implement this compromise, it is necessary to add 4.8 billion hryvnias to the state budget.