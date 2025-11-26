The Senate called Trump's idea of paying every American $2,000 unrealistic

A US senator said the country cannot afford stimulus checks due to a $2 trillion deficit

Photo: EPA / Alex Wroblewski

Republican Senator Ron Johnson said the U.S. cannot afford the president's proposed by Donald Trump incentive payments of $2,000 from tariff revenues. The program would have cost the country $326 billion amid a record budget deficit. This was reported by reports Newsweek, citing a statement from Senator Fox Business.

"Look, we can't afford it. We'd love to be able to give the American public their money back, but we can't," Johnson said.

The Republican stressed that the U.S. will face a $2 trillion budget deficit this year, making stimulus payments impossible even with additional tariff revenues.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the Trump administration has collected more than $220 billion in tariff revenue. However, $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans would cost approximately $326 billion – significantly more than what was collected from tariffs.

Johnson compared the current deficit to the figures of previous administrations: "President Trump's deficit was about $800 billion. Obama's, in the last four years of his term, was $550 billion a year. Now we have $2 trillion? Absolutely unacceptable. We need to start focusing on this and do something about it."