Face-to-face payment at the cash registers launched PrivatBank and the "Aurora" multi-market chain launched a new payment method at the end of July. In over 5,000 checkout lanes, including self-service checkouts, customers can pay simply by looking into the POS terminal camera. This means they don't need to carry cash, a phone, or any other payment device.

And although for buyers the innovation looks like a fresh experiment, the FacePay24 technology itself from PrivatBank has been working in Ukraine since 2019.

Why the scaling of FacePay only happened now, how facial payment works, and whether this method is truly safe for sellers and buyers – we'll explain LIGA.net.