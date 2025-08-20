monobank launches its own network of payment terminals

Oleg Gorokhovsky, co-owner of Fintech Band, announced the launch of a new project by mono

Photo: monobank / Oleg Gorokhovsky

The founders of monobank have started rolling out their own network of payment terminals, co-owner of Fintech Band — the company that develops and supports monobank — Oleg Gorokhovsky announced.

"We have begun installing them in Ukrainian cities and building our own replenishment network," he wrote on social media.

According to him, around 1,200 Mono terminals are already in operation, "but we’re only just getting started."

The terminals allow customers to top up monobank cards free of charge.

"So now you’ll simply have a few more terminals in your life," Gorokhovsky added, commenting on the launch of the new service.