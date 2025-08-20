monobank launches its own network of payment terminals
The founders of monobank have started rolling out their own network of payment terminals, co-owner of Fintech Band — the company that develops and supports monobank — Oleg Gorokhovsky announced.
"We have begun installing them in Ukrainian cities and building our own replenishment network," he wrote on social media.
According to him, around 1,200 Mono terminals are already in operation, "but we’re only just getting started."
The terminals allow customers to top up monobank cards free of charge.
"So now you’ll simply have a few more terminals in your life," Gorokhovsky added, commenting on the launch of the new service.
- In 2023, the iBox terminal network temporarily suspended operations after its main partner, JSC Aibox Bank, had its banking license revoked. The terminals were later transferred for use by the City24 network.
