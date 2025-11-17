Operation Midas. It proved impossible to establish the origin of the dollars in the Fed's bundles

NABU does not know how dollars with Federal Reserve stamps seized during searches in Energoatom case got to Ukraine

Photo: NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is unable to establish the origin of packages of dollars with US Federal Reserve stamps seized during searches in the course of Operation Midas. This was stated by Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the First Main Detective Unit of the NABU, at a meeting of the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada on economic security.

"This is the second time we are faced with such a large amount of money that came to Ukraine in the packaging of the US Federal Reserve Bank, and the second time, apparently, we will have a situation where no one will be able to answer us how it got to Ukraine," said the detective .

Photo: NABU

NBU Deputy Governor Dmytro Oliynyk confirms that Ukraine does not have a system for accounting for the import of such amounts of cash.

"Billions of dollars are imported into Ukraine, and it seems to me impossible to single out a million without a registration system," he told MPs .

"Plus, imports occurred not only during the war, they were happening all the time. Old banknotes were exported, new ones were imported, and it is impossible to know exactly where this million was now. We started collecting data on the system to summarize how banks trade currency among themselves. But we are talking about transactions worth billions of dollars, it is difficult to isolate a small amount," Oliynyk said .

According to him, eight banks are currently importing dollars and euros into Ukraine. Some of them are only for their own use, while others also sell it to banks and financial market participants.

He added that the NBU has not recently recorded any anomalies in cash withdrawals.