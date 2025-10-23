41% of bank depositors have up to UAH 10 on their accounts, but together they own 0% of the total amount in the banking system

Photo: depositphotos.com

The total amount of individual deposits in Ukrainian banks has exceeded the UAH 1.5 trillion mark for the first time. As of October 1 this year, the figure reached UAH 1,515.4 billion,, 0 reported on Thursday, the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

In the first nine months of 2025, citizens' deposits increased by UAH 123.2 billion, the largest increase in the last three years in the same periods. In September alone, Ukrainians deposited an additional UAH 23.4 billion in banks.

Source: Deposit Guarantee Fund

Most savings – almost UAH 998 billion – are kept in national currency. Foreign currency deposits amount to UAH 517.4 billion.

Source: Deposit Guarantee Fund

Statistics show significant inequality in the distribution of funds: 41% of depositors have less than UAH 10 on their accounts, while 0.6% of bank customers with deposits over UAH 600,000 control more than half of all savings in the banking system.

Most Ukrainians make demand deposits, which can be withdrawn at any time without losing interest, accounting for more than 70% of all deposits.