Ukrainian banks issued 694 mortgage loans worth UAH 1.3 billion in June: leading regions

Ukrainian banks issued the most mortgage loans in Kyiv region – 244 agreements

In June 2025, Ukrainian banks issued 694 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.3 billion. This is according to the monthly survey of banks on mortgage lending, said the press service of the National Bank.

The survey was answered by 39 banks with a share of more than 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio, of which 14 banks informed about the issuance of new mortgage loans.

Most loans were granted in the primary market – 397 agreements for UAH 736.8 million, of which 109 were secured by property rights to future real estate. In the secondary market, 297 agreements were concluded for UAH 536.4 million.

The average effective interest rate was 8% p.a. on the primary market and 9.85% on the secondary market.

The share of non-performing mortgages remains at 15%.

Kyiv region was the leader in terms of the number of loans issued, with 244 agreements for UAH 463 million (36.4% of the total).

This is followed by Kyiv (126 contracts worth UAH 257.7 million) and Lviv region (41 contracts worth UAH 80.6 million), Ivano-Frankivsk region (32 contracts worth UAH 57.3 million) and Vinnytsia region (30 contracts worth UAH 47.4 million).