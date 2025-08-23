Welt: EU transfers €10.1 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in six months

Ukraine receives €10.1 billion in proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the EU

Photo: Depositphotos

In the first half of 2025, the European Union transferred €10.1 billion to Ukraine from the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia. About writes Welt am Sonntag, citing data from the European Commission.

The money is allocated for military and civilian projects. In the first half of 2025, Ukraine received several tranches: €3 billion in January, €3.1 billion in April, and €1 billion monthly in March, May, June, and July.

The Russian assets are kept in the Belgian financial institution Euroclear. In total, the EU has frozen Russian assets worth about EUR 210 billion.

Some politicians call for transferring not only interest but also all capital to Ukraine.

"It's time to use Russian money directly to support Ukraine or to finance weapons," said MEP Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann (FDP).

At the same time, according to French economist Nicolas Veron of the Bruegel think tank, such actions could undermine confidence in the global financial system: "Central banks need to be sure that their reserves abroad remain intact."