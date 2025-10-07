Cryptocurrency owners should start paying taxes on their holdings now – advised the head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee. Danilo Hetmantsev Although the law on the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine has not yet been passed, the MP emphasized that fines from the State Tax Service can still be received.

"Cryptocurrency transactions are already taxed, even without this law. However, this happens under general rules: income is taxed at a rate of 23%, not profit," – said Hetmans.

How much untaxed cryptocurrency is in Ukraine, how much the state budget can receive from it, and whether cryptocurrency owners are really threatened with fines – read in the article LIGA.net