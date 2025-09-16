A new type of investment for individuals has emerged in Ukraine: funds that work with military projects.

There's plenty of room for investment: there are currently over two hundred suppliers of unmanned aerial vehicles, and four dozen manufacturers of ground-based robotic systems wrote Valentin Badrak, director of the Center for Research on Army Conversion and Disarmament. In total, according to Brave1, 3,000 companies are registered in the state defense technology cluster.

LIGA.net I learned how to get involved in investing in defense companies, what conditions the funds offer, where they invest, and what the risks of such investments are.