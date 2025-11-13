Bloomberg: EU to present new plan to implement trade deal with US

The EU intends to propose to the US a plan for the implementation of the next phase of the trade agreement

Photo: Depositphotos

The European Union is preparing a plan to implement the trade agreement with the United States signed this summer. The initiative comes ahead of a meeting scheduled for late November between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and his American counterparts. This was reported to by Bloomberg sources.

The trade agreement between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the United States Donald Trump was signed in August.

The document established a 15% tariff on most EU goods imported to the US, but also included a commitment to continue working on a number of issues.

The so-called implementation action plan, which has not yet been presented to the US, will focus on five key areas. Among them are tariffs and market access, where the EU is seeking to reduce rates for several additional products, including wines and spirits.

The plan envisages a dialogue to resolve issues related to standards, digital trade, technical barriers, and other trade disputes. It also considers cooperation in steel and aluminum production, where the EU seeks to join forces with the United States to overcome the problem of global overcapacity.

The move was a reaction to the US, which had earlier called on Brussels to adopt a legally binding plan to review EU regulations that the US believes create obstacles for American businesses.

The meeting will take place on November 24, when U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lighthizer will participate in a meeting of EU trade ministers in Brussels.