British Deputy Prime Minister resigns over tax evasion scandal

Starmer and Rayner (Photo: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN)

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigns over tax evasion scandal, writes The Guardian .

Rayner bought a £800,000 (UAH 44 million) apartment in the prestigious seaside town of Hove, but paid stamp duty incorrectly. She classified this apartment as her only property, although she spent most of her time with her children in the family home in Manchester.

Stamp duty is payable on the purchase of real estate or land if its value exceeds a certain threshold. If additional real estate is purchased, the rate increases.

Rauner blamed some of the responsibility on lawyers and the tax service, which she said provided her with incorrect advice. The politician emphasized that she "deeply regrets" this situation and is ready to pay additional funds – according to experts, the amount of additional payment may reach 40,000 pounds (over UAH 2 million) .

The newspaper writes that the resignation is a serious blow to the authority of Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a time when Labor is losing support from its traditional electorate and losing in polls to Reform UK.

The case is particularly sensitive due to accusations of hypocrisy as the government plans to raise taxes on property owners.