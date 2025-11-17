Demand for "winter support’ payments in Ukraine surges: 5 million applications in just two days
Andrii Vodianyi
Senior editor
The Ukrainian government has received more than 5 million applications for the UAH 1,000 Winter Support payment in just two days since the program's launch, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday morning.
Payments will start being issued within 10 days after an application is submitted.
Last year, it took five days to reach a similar level of demand — 5 million applications.
The funds can be used to pay for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made food products (excluding excisable goods), books, charitable donations — including contributions to the Defense Forces — and postal services.
Applications can be submitted until December 24.
- Ukraine launched the new Winter Support program on Saturday, November 15. The scheme provides a one-time payment of UAH 1,000 to all citizens currently residing in the country. The assistance covers both adults and children; parents can apply for their children’s payments through the Diia app and receive the funds on their own bank card.
- The previous Winter Support program was the largest direct financial assistance initiative in Ukraine’s history, with 14.4 million citizens receiving UAH 1,000. About 60% of the funds were spent on utility payments
Comments (0)