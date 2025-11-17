Demand for "winter support’ payments in Ukraine surges: 5 million applications in just two days

More than 5 million applications for financial assistance from the Ukrainian government have been submitted through Diia

Photo: Diya

The Ukrainian government has received more than 5 million applications for the UAH 1,000 Winter Support payment in just two days since the program's launch, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday morning.

Payments will start being issued within 10 days after an application is submitted.

Last year, it took five days to reach a similar level of demand — 5 million applications.

The funds can be used to pay for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made food products (excluding excisable goods), books, charitable donations — including contributions to the Defense Forces — and postal services.

Applications can be submitted until December 24.