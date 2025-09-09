EU distributes €150 billion in SAFE defense loans to 19 countries: list

Almost 30% of the new European rearmament loan program is reserved for Poland

Photo: EPA

The European Commission has distributed 150 billion under the new SAFE (Security Action for Europe) security assistance program to 19 EU member states. Poland, Romania, France, and Hungary will receive the largest amounts, according to the EC website .

The SAFE program was created in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine and the need to strengthen European defense.

It will provide member states with long-term loans at low rates for the purchase of defense equipment.

SAFE loans can be used to purchase a wide range of products, from ammunition and missiles to artificial intelligence systems. The list includes artillery systems with high-precision capabilities, air defense systems, drones of various classes, etc .

The program provides for a 10-year grace period for loan repayment and the possibility of concluding bilateral agreements with third countries to expand the number of participants.

List of EU countries that will receive loans under the SAFE program:

Poland – 43.73 billion euros Romania – 16.68 billion euros France – 16.22 billion euros Hungary – 16.22 billion euros Italy – 14,90 billion euros Belgium – 8.34 billion euros Lithuania – 6.38 billion euros Portugal – 5.84 billion euros Latvia – 5.68 billion euros Bulgaria – 3,26 billion euros Estonia – 2.66 billion euros Slovakia – 2.32 billion euros Czech Republic – 2.06 billion euros Croatia – 1.70 billion euros Cyprus – 1,18 billion euros Finland – 1.00 billion euros Spain – 1.00 billion euros Greece – 0.79 billion euros Denmark – 0.05 billion euros

Ukraine has an important place in the program, although it cannot receive direct loans.

It can participate in joint procurements, and Ukrainian companies are equated with European defense contractors. Procurement "with Ukraine, in Ukraine and for Ukraine" is allowed.

By November 30, 2025, interested countries must submit formal applications with investment plans. The first loans are expected in early 2026 .

Ukraine hopes that the EU's rearmament program will cover the lack of domestic finance for Ukrainian producers.

from the beginning of 2026