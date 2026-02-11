European Parliament approves €90B EU support loan to Ukraine for 2026–2027

Photo: depositphotos.com

On Wednesday, February 11, the European Parliament approved a package of legislation providing Ukraine with a €90 billion EU support loan for 2026–2027, the Parliament reported on its website.

Of this amount, €30 billion will be allocated for macro-financial assistance or budget support through the EU Ukraine Facility. Another €60 billion will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and procure military equipment from Ukrainian, EU, and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway). If certain defense products are not immediately available from these countries, targeted derogations will allow procurement from other states.

"I am grateful to the European institutions and all those who worked hard on this decision for ensuring a quick legislative process, which will hopefully allow Ukraine to receive the funds in April," said Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko after the vote in the European Parliament.

The European Council adopted the decision in principle to provide credit support to Ukraine in December 2025.

Before the European Commission can disburse the first payment in early Q2 2026, the Council of the EU must formally adopt the package.

Financial support will be provided in line with Ukraine’s financing needs, as set out in a financial strategy prepared by Ukraine and assessed by the European Commission. The strategy requires approval by the EU Council.

All disbursements will be conditional on Ukraine’s adherence to democratic governance, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights, including minority rights. This also includes continued efforts to combat corruption and strengthen democratic institutions.

The loan will be financed through joint EU borrowing on capital markets (excluding Czechia, Hungary, and Slovakia, which opted out under the enhanced cooperation procedure). Debt servicing costs will be covered by the EU’s annual budgets—around €1 billion in 2027 and approximately €3 billion per year from 2028. Ukraine will be responsible for repaying the principal of the loan once it receives war reparations from Russia.