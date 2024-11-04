Germany to provide €200 million in emergency winter aid to Ukraine

The funds from Germany are directed at helping Ukraine through the winter

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on November 4. Video screenshot

Germany will provide Ukraine with €200 million ($217.7 million) in humanitarian aid ahead of the winter season, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced at a joint press conference in Kyiv with her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

"We are increasing our humanitarian support by an additional €200 million to deliver emergency winter aid. This funding will ensure that homes can be heated, even those disconnected from centralized heating systems. Generators will also be supplied to maintain heating during winter," Baerbock said.

She emphasized that Germany is part of a €37 billion aid package and is Ukraine's largest donor.

The German diplomat also highlighted the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and confirmed Germany's commitment to working within the international coalition to bolster Ukrainian air defenses.

Baerbock added that she discussed collaboration with Sybiha on drone production.

"If Germany can assist with drones, it will be the best defense for ourselves as well," she concluded.