IMF suggested Ukraine to reconsider taxation of parcels – Hetmantsev

Danylo Hetmantsev and Gavin Gray from the IMF (Photo: MP's press service)

The International Monetary Fund proposed to revise the taxation of parcels during negotiations with Ukraine, said Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"The IMF is talking about taxation of parcels. At the meeting, the Fund raised this issue," he said.

At the beginning of 2025, Hetmantsev registered a bill in parliament that would impose a value-added tax (20%) on all goods purchased on foreign marketplaces, regardless of their value. At the same time, he proposes to levy import duties, as it is now, only on goods over 150 euros.

According to the MP, so far the authorities are discussing only such point changes in the tax regime, although $10 billion is needed to cover the budget gap for next year.

"There is definitely no global VAT rate increase on the table right now [...] We will not raise $10 billion by raising VAT. 1% VAT costs UAH 50 billion a year. We need to raise the VAT rate to 30%. This is nonsense! This will not happen," he said.

At the same time, Hetmantsev did not deny that any options are possible in a critical situation.

"If we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alternative to such a decision... But before that, all other options and possibilities must be used. We will refrain from raising taxes as much as we can," said the MP.

"We are working to find the necessary funds. We do not know how much money we will have in the end. The budget will be presented by the 15th, the first reading by October 20, and the second reading by November 20. And until then, negotiations [with international partners] will continue," he said.