Ukraine inflation continues to ease for third straight month

Declining prices for fruits and vegetables have led to Ukraine's deflation in monthly terms again

Photo: depositphotos.com

Consumer prices in Ukraine fell 0.2% in August 2025 from July, but rose 13.2% year-on-year, the State Statistics Service reported.

Core inflation, which excludes short-term distortions caused by seasonal or administrative factors, quickened to 0.5% month-on-month. On an annual basis, it continued to ease for the third straight month, slowing to 11.4%.

Source: State Statistics Service

Fruits and vegetables fell the most in August – by 10.2% and 12.7%, respectively. Sugar fell by 1.0% and rice by 1.5%.

Prices for bacon, eggs, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, soft drinks, milk, bread, cheese, sunflower oil, butter increased by 0.4-4.5%.

Tobacco products also went up by 2.0%.

Ukraine passed a localized peak in inflation in June, when consumer price growth began to slow after a year of continuous acceleration.

The NBU warned that the dynamics of inflation in the coming months will depend on the impact of weather on agricultural supply and prices, that the dynamics of inflation in the coming months will largely depend on the impact of weather conditions on the supply and prices of agricultural products.

It is projected to slow to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026, and to the 5% target in 2027.