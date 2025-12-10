NABU conducts searches at State Tax Service offices across Ukraine
Andrii Vodianyi
Senior editor
On Wednesday, 10 December, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the central office of the State Tax Service, as well as at its regional offices in Khmelnytsky and Mykolaiv, the Tax Service press office reported.
"The criminal proceedings relate to events that occurred in 2024 and concluded in early 2025, and are connected to high-risk enterprises," the statement said.
The State Tax Service emphasized that it is facilitating the work of anti-corruption authorities and remains open to constructive cooperation.
- In early 2025, the leadership of the State Tax Service changed. Ruslan Kravchenko was appointed head of the Service (he had served as Prosecutor General since June 2025), while the previous leadership, led by Tetyana Kiryienko, who had been acting head for three years, resigned.
- Currently, Lesya Karnaukh serves as the acting head of the State Tax Service; she joined the Service in January 2025.
