NABU conducts searches at State Tax Service offices across Ukraine

NABU detectives are investigating events related to risky enterprises that took place in 2024

Photo: State Tax Service

On Wednesday, 10 December, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the central office of the State Tax Service, as well as at its regional offices in Khmelnytsky and Mykolaiv, the Tax Service press office reported.

"The criminal proceedings relate to events that occurred in 2024 and concluded in early 2025, and are connected to high-risk enterprises," the statement said.

The State Tax Service emphasized that it is facilitating the work of anti-corruption authorities and remains open to constructive cooperation.