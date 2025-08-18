NovaPay will change its CEO: Andriy Kryvoshapko leaves after nine years in office

The leader of the non-banking financial market has decided that it needs a new CEO

Photo: NovaPay

Andriy Kryvoshapko, who has been heading NovaPay financial company (part of the NOVA group) since April 2016, will step down as CEO in October, the company's press service said on Monday .

Who will become the new CEO of NovaPay is not yet known.

Kryvoshapko has been working at Nova Poshta since 2003.

Under his leadership, NovaPay has grown from a service company into a major player in Ukraine's financial sector and was the first in the country to obtain a non-bank financial company license with the right to open accounts.

Today, NovaPay is the leader among all money transfer systems created by non-bank institutions, processing about 2.5 million transactions per day for 750,000 users.

"Now NovaPay is entering a new phase of active development, and changes in the management are part of this process. According to a joint agreement with shareholders, 2025 will be Andriy Kryvoshapka's last year as CEO. He will continue to lead the company until October. The company will soon announce the name of the new CEO," the statement reads.