Polish President vetoes aid law for Ukrainians, drafts amendments targeting "Banderism"

Photo: prezydent.pl

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens, which, among other provisions, extended the period of legal stay in Poland until March. According to the president’s press service, Nawrocki argued that Ukrainian refugees are being granted "too many privileges."

"When Russia attacked Ukraine, Poles opened their hearts and welcomed the largest number of refugees of any European country. We also provided weapons to push the Russian offensive as far away from our borders as possible. However, the law proposed by Donald Tusk’s government goes too far, granting Ukrainian refugees in Poland more privileges than Polish citizens. Therefore, it is time to uphold my principle: Poland first, Poles first," Nawrocki wrote on Facebook.

See also

The president insisted that financial assistance under the "Family 800+" program should only be available to Ukrainians who work and pay taxes in Poland. He announced plans to submit his own draft law reflecting this position.

The proposed amendments would also reportedly ban the "promotion of Banderite ideology."

The current version of the Law on Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine in Connection with the Armed Conflict extends temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war until March 4, 2026. It stipulates that Ukrainian citizens crossing the border under the small border traffic regime are not eligible for benefits and expands the list of grounds for revoking temporary residence permits.

The law also clarifies the conditions for receiving the "800+" payment: children who have completed secondary school by age 18 and continue their studies in higher education or vocational training programs would remain eligible.