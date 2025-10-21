Rada increases state budget by UAH 325 billion to finance the army

MPs revised the state budget for the third time since the beginning of the year

Photo: Press service of the Verkhovna Rada

On Tuesday, October 21, the Verkhovna Rada voted to increase state budget expenditures by UAH 325 billion in 2025 to finance defense spending. Draft law No. 14103 was supported as a basis by 295 MPs, and in total by 297 MPs.

According to the head of the Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa, UAH 210.9 billion is intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UAH 99.1 billion – for the production and purchase of weapons and ammunition.

It also provides for an increase in spending on the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, the State Border Guard Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The source of the increase in spending will be international aid, namely 6 billion euros of non-refundable aid from the European Union under the ERA mechanism (from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets).

Ukraine does not need to return this money and no interest is charged for using the money.

It is also planned to cut non-military spending by UAH 10.4 billion.

Another UAH 20 billion in additional revenues will be generated by an increase in revenues from personal income tax and military duty, from payments of military salaries in November-December.